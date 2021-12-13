To avenge teasing, two men kill transgender person in Pune

PUNE Two men were remanded to police custody by a local court in Pune for the murder of a transgender person in Talegaon Dhamdhere area of Pune.

The deceased transgender person has been identified as Ashu alias Anish Ramanand Yadav, 23, a resident of Bajrangwadi area of Shirur, according to the police.

The two arrested men have been identified as Yadur Thakur, 19, and his paternal cousin brother Dharmu Thakur, 20, both residents of Talegaon Dhamdhere and natives of Chattirsgarh, according to assistant police inspector (API) Nitin Atkare of Shikrapur police station who is investigating the case. The two worked as labourers in a private company.

“The accused had consumed alcohol and were passing through the open ground which leads to their house. The transgender person used to tease them often, when they walked to and back from work. On Saturday afternoon, the two were walking when Yadav approached them and started teasing them while they were passing through the ground. In order to avenge the teasing, the Thakur brothers picked up a cement block and bludgeoned the transgender person to death,” said API Atkare.

The men used a concrete block that is used for marking separation between two plots, according to the police.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Shikrapur police station.