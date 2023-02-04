To curb Pune’s traffic menace, industrialists, CEOs present a suggestions to police

The worsening traffic situation has stretched the patience of many Punekars, including the industrialists and the CEOs of erstwhile companies in the city.

To ensure an effective dialogue with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) authorities, Pune Platform for Collaborative Response (PPCR), had reached out to the Police commissioner Retesh Kumaarr and proposed a meeting to discuss improvements in the traffic situation.

“With the traffic situation in shambles, I had proposed a meeting with the new police commissioner. It was important to raise important civic issues with the concerned authority, which affect our daily lives,” said Sudhir Mehta, lead coordinator, PPCR.

The PPCR is a volunteer platform to channel the collective efforts and energies of society toward resolving the critical problems that Pune faces.

This meeting took place on January 30 at the police commissioner’s office, and it was attended by representatives from industry, academic institutions, and students.

“PPCR had a good meeting with senior police officials about traffic and industrial issues, where we also submitted a docket with over 200 suggestions to the police commissioner. He has assured follow-ups and regular feedback,” said Amit Paranjape, chairman of the MCCIA IT Committee and a PPCR core team member.

Among the suggestions, some key pointers were to help pedestrians in crossing the streets, synchronise all traffic signals and maintain speed limits on internal roads.

Choosing congested roads (Tilak Road, North Main Road, FC Road, Senapati Bapat Road, etc) and making sure there is no stopping/loading/unloading (people or goods) during peak hours.

It is frequently observed that in areas with significant pedestrian movement, pedestrian crossing time must be provided, with separate lighted-up signs showing (walking and waiting) pedestrians. Aside from that, the police should ensure “Pedestrian Crossing Area Demarcation,” which should include not only white stripes but also a slightly (30mm) raised walking strip. Alternatively, for proper and long-lasting demarcation, embed metal studs in the road.

One of the members at the meeting also pointed out that massive encroachment of roads and pavements in the name of a ‘farmer’s market’ takes place in most areas. Such practices should not be allowed and designated free spaces should be provided for such bazaars.

PPCR board member Manoj Pochat added, “Our engagement model with government officials is designed to assist our city by coordinating problems and solutions. We want to shift stakeholders’ roles from service takers to solution providers.”

When contacted, DCP (Traffic) Vijay Magar stated, “We had a good discussion and all demands presented by PPCR would be positively looked into.”

Sudhir Sharma, a PPCR member, stated that the emphasis is on raising awareness and encouraging empathy in order to make Pune a safer city.

“The PPCR met with the Pune police commissioner to discuss the traffic situation in the city. We discussed a traffic rule awareness programme that can be used for voluntary use by people of all ages.”