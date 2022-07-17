To ease traffic congestion, three options being studied for Balbharti-Paud road
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is studying three options for the Balbharti-Paud road proposed as an alternative to the heavily congested commute from Senapati Bapat road to Paud road. The same consultant who carried out the origin destination survey for determining the traffic situation confirmed the news. The three options being considered by the PMC include the elevated, at grade and tunnel route.
Local MLA Siddharth Shirole confirmed the three aforementioned options and said, “I doubt if the third option of a tunnel will be considered. It is not a feasible idea. Although I am yet to see the entire study and presentation, this is all I know of the proposed road.”
When asked for details however, V G Kulkarni, head of the road department, PMC, said, “We will share with you all the details once something concrete emerges from the study.”
While the study is going on, the consultant on the proposed road did explain a few details. “Three options are being studied; one an elevated route, two an at grade route, and three a tunnel route. But the options are still being studied where we are looking at their merits and demerits and the environmental impact of these routes,” said Nagesh Chittari, the consultant working with the PMC on the proposed road.
According to the consultant, “The at grade road will be built on the periphery of the foothills of the tekdi. This proposed road is 1,680 metre in total length, with 700 metre falling in the tekdi area. The road will begin from the side of the Balbharti compound, go through the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute (BORI) and some part of the backside of Law college road towards Kelewadi near Paud phata.”
While the consultant said that the elevated road might be a better option and will be partially elevated on piers at the foothills of the tekdi and will not disturb the natural aquifers, some trees will have to be uprooted for this road.
ICSE Class 10 exams: Sat Paul Mittal students bag top positions in Ludhiana
Students of Sat Paul Mittal School brought laurels to the institution by bagging top positions in Ludhiana district in the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class-10 examination results declared on Sunday. While Ananya Chowdhery and Raina Mehra, both from Sat Paul Mittal, jointly topped the district with 98.8%, Amulya Dhawan and Rhea Khosla secured the second position with 98.6 % marks. Bhavya Bansal secured the third position in Ludhiana with 98.4 % .
Now, a grade separator to come up at University chowk
The Pune Municipal Corporation has planned a grade separator at the Pune University chowk aka Anandrishiji Maharaj chowk that will help vehicles move directly from Ganeshkhind road to Aundh sans any traffic signals. Work on metro line 3 Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar is also underway at Ganeshkhind road. One-hundred pillars of the metro line will be coming up on this road. Work on the 1,000th piling has been completed on this route.
‘Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 gaining ground in Maharashtra’
PUNE Two months after Maharashtra first reported BA.4 and BA.5 cases, these subvariants of Omicron, according to experts, have become more prevalent, but if they have established complete dominance in the state will be decided only after genome sequencing of samples. On Sunday, Maharashtra reported one new patient of BA.4 and 18 new cases of BA.5 subvariants. This has taken the total tally of BA.4 and BA.5 cases to 132.
76 applications pending with PMC for vaccination drive on school campus
PUNE As many as 20 schools in Pune Municipal Corporation limits have opted for vaccination against Covid-19 on school premises whereas 76 more schools have extended applications to the health department to start vaccination of students on the premise. According to the health department, there is 31 per cent coverage of beneficiaries between the age group of 12 and 15 years in PMC limits and 19 per cent second dose coverage for the same.
Training-cum-placement cells to help polytechnic students: U.P. minister
State technical education minister Ashish Patel has said an independent and modern training-cum-placement cell has been set up in every government polytechnic college of Uttar Pradesh for better placement of polytechnic students. Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, the minister, while listing out 100 days' achievements of his department, said that task of establishing two polytechnics one each in Rae Bareli and Mainpuri along with 18 hostels had been completed.
