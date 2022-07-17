To ease traffic congestion, three options being studied for Balbharti-Paud road

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is studying three options for the Balbharti-Paud road proposed as an alternative to the heavily congested commute from Senapati Bapat road to Paud road. The same consultant who carried out the origin destination survey for determining the traffic situation confirmed the news. The three options being considered by the PMC include the elevated, at grade and tunnel route.

Local MLA Siddharth Shirole confirmed the three aforementioned options and said, “I doubt if the third option of a tunnel will be considered. It is not a feasible idea. Although I am yet to see the entire study and presentation, this is all I know of the proposed road.”

When asked for details however, V G Kulkarni, head of the road department, PMC, said, “We will share with you all the details once something concrete emerges from the study.”

While the study is going on, the consultant on the proposed road did explain a few details. “Three options are being studied; one an elevated route, two an at grade route, and three a tunnel route. But the options are still being studied where we are looking at their merits and demerits and the environmental impact of these routes,” said Nagesh Chittari, the consultant working with the PMC on the proposed road.

According to the consultant, “The at grade road will be built on the periphery of the foothills of the tekdi. This proposed road is 1,680 metre in total length, with 700 metre falling in the tekdi area. The road will begin from the side of the Balbharti compound, go through the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute (BORI) and some part of the backside of Law college road towards Kelewadi near Paud phata.”

While the consultant said that the elevated road might be a better option and will be partially elevated on piers at the foothills of the tekdi and will not disturb the natural aquifers, some trees will have to be uprooted for this road.