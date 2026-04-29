Trade bust: 17 held; minor rescued, 15 Bangladeshis detained

The Pune police have busted a prostitution racket operating out of two buildings in Budhwar Peth, detaining 18 persons, including the rescue of a minor girl who was allegedly forced into the flesh trade. Police said 11 women were engaged in prostitution, while others were working as operators, managers, or associates. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The action was conducted from Monday night at around 11.30 pm and went on till 5am on Tuesday.

Police said 11 women were engaged in prostitution, while others were working as operators, managers, or associates.

Among those rescued was a 15-year-old girl, identified as a victim of trafficking and exploitation. She will be produced before the child welfare committee for further care and rehabilitation.

Investigators said 15 of the apprehended individuals are Bangladeshi nationals, including 11 women, three men, and a seven-year-old child.

Police identified Sumit Milind Chavan of Mangalwar Peth as the alleged owner and main operator of the racket running across two buildings. He was supported by one woman and two men.

Krushikesh Rawale, deputy commissioner of police (zone - 1), said, “Police have seized mobile phones and account diaries from the accused operators and managers, suspected to contain financial records linked to the illegal business.”

A case has been registered under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the Foreigners Act.