Traffic diversion trail run begins at Chandni chowk

Trial runs of the traffic diversion plans created by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Pune district administration began at Chandni chowk on Tuesday. The Pimpri-Chinchwad traffic police department stopped all vehicular movement going towards the old bridge and the new flyway bridge-from Mulshi to Bavdhan was opened for public use.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Anand Bhoite from Pimpri Chinchwad police department said, “We are conducting the trial runs of the traffic diversion plan. Traffic going towards the old bridge will be stopped from all sides, and we will start alternate service roads connecting the bypass highway and other sides of the chowk for smooth vehicular movement.”

Meanwhile, the work on demolition of the bridge is underway.

“The pre-demolition work is picking up pace and accordingly heavy vehicles are being diverted from the chowk. At least 100 traffic wardens are on ground monitoring traffic situation. Currently, device road work is in progress on the land in front of Ved Bhavan. If all things go as per schedule, the demolition work will be carried out this week,” said Rajesh Deshmukh, Pune district collector.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prominent city-based psychiatrist Bhooshan Shukla in a tweet said, “Now the only road going to Bavdhan, Bhugaon, Mulshi is the underpass from Kothrud on Paud Road. This road is narrowed at underpass due to - digging up trenches, big pot holes, rubble on road. This slows down already congested traffic. Urgent attn needed” (sic)