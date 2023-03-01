Home / Cities / Pune News / Traffic diversions in Pune ahead of assembly bypoll counting process

Traffic diversions in Pune ahead of assembly bypoll counting process

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Mar 01, 2023 11:11 PM IST

The police have come up with diversions and no vehicle zone at Koregaon Park beginning at 11 am on Wednesday until the counting is completed on March 2

The Pune city traffic police have announced traffic arrangements in the Koregaon Park zone to ensure the smooth conduct of the counting process. The police have come up with diversions and no vehicle zone at Koregaon Park beginning at 11 am on Wednesday until the counting is completed on March 2.

Despite announcing diversions, traffic was seen at South Main Road in Koregaon Park near the bypoll counting booth on Wednesday. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)
Despite announcing diversions, traffic was seen at South Main Road in Koregaon Park near the bypoll counting booth on Wednesday. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)

According to Pune traffic deputy commissioner of police (DCP) VijayKumar Magar’s notification, vehicular movement from St Mira’s College and Atur Park to South Main Road will be permitted until Lane number one and then diverted to the left, while traffic from Lane numbers 5, 6, and 7 to South Main Road will be permitted until Lane number four and then diverted to the right.

As per the new arrangements, he further informed that vehicles won’t be able to proceed towards South Main Road because of the barricading at plot 38 on South Main Road Lane No 2 bungalows 67 and 68 on lane No 3 will be closed, and traffic in that direction will be prohibited.

From 11 am on March 1 until the counting process is completed, traffic police have declared a ‘no vehicle zone’ on both sides of Darode road to Lane No 5.

The counting process for the Kasba Peth bypolls will take place at the Food Corporation of India (FCI) facility.

The detour was implemented to avoid traffic congestion in the Koregaon Park neighbourhood, police informed.

Parking spaces have been designated for government employees deployed for the election counting process at Sant Ghadge Maharaj School, according to Pune city traffic police.

Additionally, all representatives of political parties and election candidates are permitted to park their vehicles on the grounds of Sant Ghadge Maharaj School.

