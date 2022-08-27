Traffic police ban movement of heavy vehicles during peak hours in Pune and PCMC

The traffic police have banned the movement of heavy vehicles through Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad from 8am to 11 am and 6pm to 9pm till September 30.

The decision was taken on Friday to curb traffic chaos which is a common occurrence due to developmental works and pothole-ridden roads.

Local residents informed Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde about traffic problems they face when the CM’s convoy was stuck in traffic after a truck and a car broke down blocking the highway near Chandni chowk on Friday evening. Considering their plight, the CM ordered district authorities to ban movement of heavy vehicles during peak hours.

As instructed by CM, PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar, district collector Rajesh Deshmukh, PCMC police commissioner Ankush Shinde, additional police commissioner Sanjay Shinde, Pune deputy police commissioner (traffic) Rahul Shriname, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) officer Sanjay Kadam visited Chandni chowk on Saturday and later in a meeting took various decisions.

Cabinet minister Chandrakant Patil meet Pune municipal commissioner and Police commissioner in the afternoon and took the traffic review.

Patil said, “Pune city has a road network of 1,400 kms and developmental works is underway on 1,100 km road network. Naturally, this is creating an inconvenience to residents. Currently work is in progress for metro, 24x7 water scheme, drainage and proposed JICA projects.”

To ease the traffic further in various parts of city, a decision has been taken to prepare a comprehensive traffic plan involving Pune police, PMC, PMRDA and Maha Metro.

In the afternoon, Patil held a meeting with Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta when PMC and PMRDA officials were also present. Patil instructed to prepare separate traffic management plan at SPPU junction, Chandni chowk, Navale bridge and Wagholi to ease the traffic at entry and exit points of city. Patil also asked authorities to open Millennium Gate at SPPU during Ganesh festival to ease traffic on Ganeshkhind road.