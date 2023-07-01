Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Buldhana accident: Mishap leaves dreams, lives of youngsters shattered

ByGayatri Vajpeyee
Jul 01, 2023 11:57 PM IST

Tejas Ramdas Pokale and Avanti Parimal Pohanekar, 25-year-olds from Wardha district, were on the way to Pune to fulfil their dream careers when the bus accident claimed their lives

Tejas Ramdas Pokale and Avanti Parimal Pohanekar, 25-year-olds from Wardha district, were on the way to Pune to fulfil their dream careers when the bus accident claimed their lives on Saturday.

Avanti Pohanekar (HT PHOTO)

Tejas, who completed his engineering course from Aurangabad, landed a job in Pune in his first interview. His family who run a small furniture shop are in a state of shock over the loss of their son.

Avanti, with interest in modelling and aspiring to become a make-up artist, was on her way to Pune to pursue her passion when tragedy struck. The resident of Gopuri village is survived by her mother.

Sambhaji Pawar, disaster management officer, said, “We have contacted the family of deceased. Only 3-4 families are yet to arrive for DNA test of victims.”

