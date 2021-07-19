Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Trains diverted on Konkan railway route due to soil disturbance

Pune: Soil on track disrupted the railway route between Pune and Mumbai on the Konkan railway route on Monday
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 08:54 PM IST
Pune: Soil on track disrupted the railway route between Pune and Mumbai on the Konkan railway route on Monday. Train no. 02015 Mumbai-Pune special train scheduled to depart at 05.40 hrs on July 19 was rescheduled at 15.00 hrs on the same day due to the soil disturbance.

Central Railways (CR) diverted trains at Konkan and Mumbai region as the areas have received continuous rains.

“We got the notifications from the Konkan Railway about the soil coming on the tracks and accordingly some of the trains going through the lines were diverted today.,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer of CR.

The other trains that were affected include 04696 Amritsar-Kochuveli special JCO scheduled on July 18 was diverted via Panvel – Karjat – Pune – Miraj – Hubballi – Krishnarajapuram – Erode – Shoranur. Another train 02618 Nizamuddin-Ernakulam special passing Kalyan on July 19 was diverted via Panvel – Karjat – Pune – Miraj – Hubballi – Krishnarajapuram – Erode – Shoranur due to soil on track on Konkan Railway.

