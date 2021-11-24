Transgender in police custody for killing friend who stole clients

PUNE: A transgender woman engaged in prostitution was remanded to five days in the custody of Pune rural police for murdering a fellow transsexual for allegedly stealing her clients, which affected both their incomes from the flesh trade.

The deceased was identified as Magardhwaj alias Bunty Maruti Bandewad, 26, a resident of Theur in Haveli, Pune, while the accused was identified as Kajal alias Keshav Umaji Chavan, 26, also a resident of Theur and a native of Georai, Beed, according to the police. A complaint in the matter was lodged by the deceased’s elder brother, Pandurang Maruti Bandewad, 28, a teacher at a government school in Pune. The complainant told the police that Bunty Maruti Bandewad used to solicit clients along with the accused, but the accused was upset over Bunty Maruti Bandewad stealing her clients which led to loss of income for her.

Assistant police inspector Keshav Vable of Yavat police station who is investigating the case said, “The deceased was a native of Ahmedpur in Latur and nobody there knew about her being a transwoman. She lived as a man in Latur and as a woman in Theur, Pune. The body was found on the forest department’s land which is dense in vegetation. Thereafter, we checked the CCTV and found some known associates and questioned around 50 transgender people, out of which Kajal was the closest to the deceased and had marks of physical violence.”

Kajal was arrested and upon interrogation, told the police about her involvement in the murder. She has been kept in the women’s lock-up for five days, according to the police. A case has been registered against her under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Yavat police station.