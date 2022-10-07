Truck carrying devotees overturns near Pune city, 13 injured

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Oct 07, 2022 01:55 PM IST

"While negotiating a slope in Shindwane ghat, the vehicle's brakes failed. The driver tried to halt the truck, but it skidded in loose soil and overturned, injuring 13 devotees," said an officer of the Loni Kalbhor police station.

According to the police, around two dozen devotees from Aurangabad district in central Maharashtra were heading towards Alandi in a truck. 
PTI | | Posted by Yagya Sharma

Pune, Oct 6 (PTI) Thirteen devotees on way to the temple town of Alandi in Pune district were injured after the truck they were travelling in overturned near here on Thursday evening, said police. According to the police, around two dozen devotees from Aurangabad district in central Maharashtra were heading towards Alandi in a truck after offering prayers at a temple in Jejuri near Pune city when the accident took place in Shindwane ghat.

"While negotiating a slope in Shindwane ghat, the vehicle's brakes failed. The driver tried to halt the truck, but it skidded in loose soil and overturned, injuring 13 devotees," said an officer of the Loni Kalbhor police station. He said the pilgrims received minor injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are being treated. PTI SPK RSY RSY

