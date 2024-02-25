Truck collides with multiple vehicles near Pune’s Navale Bridge; no casualties

PUNE: In yet another accident near Navale Bridge, a truck collided with at least eight to ten vehicles creating disturbing vehicular movement on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway. Truck collided with at least eight to ten vehicles near Navale Bridge on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway. (HT)

According to police, the incident was reported near Navale bridge on Saturday morning at around 11 am.

In the accident along with a truck, six cars, two tempos and a bus were severely damaged. Fortunately no casualties were reported during the accident, said police.

Truck heading towards Mumbai from Satara lost control near Navale Bridge and collided with a car and in a chain reaction, other vehicles collided with the front vehicles, said police.

Following the collision, the truck driver absconded from the scene and police have seized the vehicle.

Upon receiving notification of the incident, police authorities from the Sinhagad Road traffic department and the police station swiftly responded to the scene.

The accident led to significant traffic congestion in the area, resulting in queues of vehicles forming. Nevertheless, police officials, traffic police efficiently cleared the vehicles involved by using cranes and the injured were expeditiously transported to a nearby private hospital for medical treatment.