Truck loses control near bridge in Pune, hits 48 vehicles; 20 injured

At least 48 vehicles were damaged and more than 20 people suffered injuries in a multi-vehicle accident on Sunday evening on National Highway – 4, near Navale bridge in Pune. The crash took place around 8:30 pm when the driver of the speeding truck lost control over the wheels after its brakes failed, resulting in a multiple-car pile-up.

According to police officials, the accident was reported on a slope near the bridge when a truck approaching from Satara first hit two vehicles over the Bhumkar bridge. As per reports, with mechanical failure, the container collided with several vehicles. The mishap resulted in an oil spill, which escalated the situation.

Those injured during the collision were rushed to nearby Navale hospital and Bharti hospital by local police, the Pune fire brigade, and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) fire department. No casualties were reported and those who suffered minor injuries were discharged after preliminary treatment.

Deputy commissioner of police, Sohail Sharma said, “At the time of the collision, the truck was speeding. Prima facie, 24 vehicles including 22 cars have suffered major damage. Fortunately, there has been no casualty although six persons have been hospitalised.”

Shortly after the mishap, rescue teams and ambulances were at the spot for a joint relief effort.

The untoward accident resulted in a melee, leading to a severe traffic snarl-up to a few kilometres along the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway. This stretch comes under the Sinhgad Road police station, which initiated registering the FIR when the report went to press.

Shortly after the incident, the driver of the truck fled the spot and cops are investigating the case further.

“We have currently diverted the traffic and soon, we will open this stretch for vehicular movement,” Sharma informed.

Pandurang Bashinde, a cab driver-was lucky to escape unscathed in the accident. However, the cab was severely damaged on Sunday.

“We were caught in stack up and suddenly were hit by a speeding truck front on. Somehow, I and the fellow passengers managed to survive the blow,” Bashinde said.

With several road mishaps reported recently, the Navale bridge stretch has become a chronic accident spot. Recently, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) along with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and city police carried out a detailed study while taking various measures to curb accidents.