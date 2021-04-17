Two booked for abetment to suicide of city-based jeweller

Two people, including a woman, were booked for abetment to suicide of Pune-based jeweller Milind alias Balwant Marathe (60) in December 2020.

The two accused were investors in the jewellery chain run by the deceased man, according to the complaint lodged by his 60-year-old wife.

The jeweller had died by suicide on December 27, 2020 while undergoing treatment at a hospital for injuries caused by his suicide attempt at his office.

The man and woman had allegedly raised ruckus at the jeweller’s office and his residence over non-payment of returns on their gold investment in his company Pranav Marathe Private Limited, according to the complainant.

The duo used to allegedly verbally abuse and ask for their money at his office, home, and through phone calls as well.

On December 15, 2020, the two came to his office on Laxmi road and verbally abused him while threatening him with consequences for his family and son if he failed to return their money, according to the complaint.

The man attempted suicide that evening and was declared dead while under treatment.

A case under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Vishrambaug police station against the two.