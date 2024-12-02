Two booked for attacking cab driver, stealing vehicle in Khadki
ByNadeem Inamdar
Dec 03, 2024 05:26 AM IST
A taxi driver was waylaid and looted by unidentified persons near an egg-hatching centre in Khadki on Sunday, December 1
A taxi driver was waylaid and looted by unidentified persons near an egg-hatching centre in Khadki on Sunday, December 1. Akshay Bhausaheb Kale (19), a resident of Kasar Kalamboli has lodged a complaint with the police stating that he was driving passengers from Dehu to Pune Railway station when he was accosted by two persons, who threatened him at a knife point.
The accused also roughed him up and stole cash from his pocket. While escaping with the victim’s vehicle, the accused rammed the car into a pedestrian, two autos and another person before it came to a screeching halt. According to the police, the accused have been identified as Mustafa Shafiique Qureshi (19), a resident of Mahadevwadi and Siddhant Chavan, a resident of Patryachi Chawl in Bopodi.
DCP (Zone IV) Himmat Jadhav said that a case under BNS sections 309(6), 110, 138, 125, 3(5),126(2), and 281 have been lodged against the accused.
