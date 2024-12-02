Two booked for attacking cab driver, stealing vehicle in Khadki 

A taxi driver was waylaid and looted by unidentified persons near an egg-hatching centre in Khadki on Sunday, December 1. Akshay Bhausaheb Kale (19), a resident of Kasar Kalamboli has lodged a complaint with the police stating that he was driving passengers from Dehu to Pune Railway station when he was accosted by two persons, who threatened him at a knife point. According to the police, the accused have been identified as Mustafa Shafiique Qureshi (19), a resident of Mahadevwadi and Siddhant Chavan, a resident of Patryachi Chawl in Bopodi. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused also roughed him up and stole cash from his pocket. While escaping with the victim's vehicle, the accused rammed the car into a pedestrian, two autos and another person before it came to a screeching halt.

DCP (Zone IV) Himmat Jadhav said that a case under BNS sections 309(6), 110, 138, 125, 3(5),126(2), and 281 have been lodged against the accused.