Two cops dismissed from service in Lalit Patil case

PUNE: Two staff of the Pune police department, earlier arrested in drug dealer Lalit Patil escape case, were dismissed from service on Monday, said officials. The accused cops have been identified as Natharam Bharat Kale who was working as a police naik and constable Amit Suresh Jadhav.

DCP Rohidas Pawar confirmed the dismissal and said, “The duo is dismissed from the government service as per orders by Arvind Chawria additional CP admin department.’’

Recently, Kale and Jadhav were suspended and later arrested by the crime branch unit. The arrests were made on charges of criminal negligence while discharging duty at the Sassoon General Hospital on October 2 when Patil escaped before being re-arrested after a few days.

The duo was deputed at Sassoon Hospital’s ward number 16 where Patil was undergoing treatment for tuberculosis and hernia treatment. In this case, Pune city police have so far suspended nine police personnel.

