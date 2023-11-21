Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Pune News / Two cops dismissed from service in Lalit Patil case

Two cops dismissed from service in Lalit Patil case

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Nov 21, 2023 09:06 AM IST

Two staff of Pune police department, earlier arrested in drug dealer Lalit Patil escape case, were dismissed from service on Monday, said officials

PUNE: Two staff of the Pune police department, earlier arrested in drug dealer Lalit Patil escape case, were dismissed from service on Monday, said officials. The accused cops have been identified as Natharam Bharat Kale who was working as a police naik and constable Amit Suresh Jadhav.

Two staff of Pune police department, earlier arrested in drug dealer Lalit Patil escape case, were dismissed from service on Monday, said officials. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

DCP Rohidas Pawar confirmed the dismissal and said, “The duo is dismissed from the government service as per orders by Arvind Chawria additional CP admin department.’’

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Recently, Kale and Jadhav were suspended and later arrested by the crime branch unit. The arrests were made on charges of criminal negligence while discharging duty at the Sassoon General Hospital on October 2 when Patil escaped before being re-arrested after a few days.

The duo was deputed at Sassoon Hospital’s ward number 16 where Patil was undergoing treatment for tuberculosis and hernia treatment. In this case, Pune city police have so far suspended nine police personnel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pune police
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP