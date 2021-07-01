Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Two dead, one live rare turtle found: Smugglers arrested
pune news

Two dead, one live rare turtle found: Smugglers arrested

Two people were arrested by the state forest department officials for smuggling three turtles of endangered species in Pune
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 09:28 PM IST
HT Image

Two people were arrested by the state forest department officials for smuggling three turtles of endangered species in Pune.

The animals were smuggled allegedly for further sale, according to Rahul Patil, district forest officer, Pune.

The two were identified as Atharva Shashikant Deshmukh and Shrikrushna Avdhut Wanjari, according to the police.

While two of the turtles were dead, one of them was alive, according to the police.

The forest officials set a trap based on information provided by an anonymous source about a sale of the animals that was going to happen. The man was slated to arrive at an eatery in Mankar Chowk, Wakad. However, after entering, he left the eatery immediately. The source told the police that he is headed to meet his accomplice and the forest officials followed the first accused to find the second one in Maitri Chowk, Pimpri.

The two were questioned and in the meanwhile, their houses were searched by another team.

“In the house of Atharva Deshmukh, in a small box, two turtle were found dead while one was alive. Upon inspection, the turtle was found to be on Indian Tent Turtle and two Indian Roofed Turtle. They are in annexure-1 as rare and protected,” read a statement from the forest department.

A case under relevant Sections of Wildlife Protection Act was registered by the forest department.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Kolkata Police gifts new violin to man who wowed netizens with his performance

Mama cat stops baby kitten from falling. Cute clip wins hearts

‘Mother With Sign’ shares simple story about cherishing life’s precious moments

This cricketer’s selfie game has been on point since 2010. Can you identify him?
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price Today
Doctor's Day
LPG cylinder price
National Doctors’ Day 2021
Twitter
Chartered Accountants' Day
Covishield
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP