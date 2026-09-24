PUNE: Ganesh mandals participating in Pune’s immersion procession will be allowed to have a maximum of two dhol-tasha groups each, with every group permitted to perform stationary playing for no more than 10 minutes at major junctions along the procession routes, police said on Wednesday.

Two dhol-tasha groups allowed per mandal, police to monitor noise levels at 112 locations

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Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar announced the restrictions while briefing the media on security and traffic arrangements for the immersion procession scheduled for September 25. The nearly 36-hour procession will see 638 Ganesh mandals participate across the city’s four principal routes.

“The restrictions have been finalised after detailed discussions with Ganesh mandals and dhol-tasha groups participating in the immersion procession routes in the city. The rules have been framed after consultations with the mandals and are intended to ensure that the nearly 36-hour-long procession moves smoothly while controlling noise levels and avoiding prolonged stoppages,” Kumar said.

The police have also prohibited the use of several types of sound and lighting equipment during the procession, including trolleys, plasma systems, pressure sound systems and laser lights.

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{{^usCountry}} Police personnel equipped with decibel meters will be deployed at 112 locations across the city to monitor noise levels and take action against violations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police personnel equipped with decibel meters will be deployed at 112 locations across the city to monitor noise levels and take action against violations. {{/usCountry}}

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Kumar said 21 Ganesh mandals had so far faced action for violating noise norms during the festival, with their sound systems seized. Preventive action has also been taken against around 4,500 people, he said.

Of the 638 mandals participating on the four main immersion routes, 267 will proceed through Laxmi Road, 231 through Tilak Road, 79 through Kelkar Road and 50 through Kumthekar Road.

Around 10,000 police officers and personnel will be deployed for security and traffic management during the procession. Senior police officials will inspect the arrangements on Thursday evening.

Traffic restrictions

The Pune traffic police have announced extensive road closures and diversions for September 25 and 26 in view of the large crowds expected along the immersion routes.

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Restrictions will come into effect at different times on different roads, with several key stretches remaining closed from the morning of September 25 until the procession concludes on September 26.

Major roads affected include Shivaji Road, Laxmi Road, Bajirao Road, Kumthekar Road, Ganesh Road, Kelkar Road, Tilak Road, Lal Bahadur Shastri Road, Jangli Maharaj Road, Karve Road, Fergusson College Road, Bhandarkar Road, Pune-Satara Road, Solapur Road, Prabhat Road, Bagade Road and Guru Nanak Road.

Police have appealed to citizens to avoid travelling towards the main immersion procession routes during the restrictions and use alternative routes wherever possible.

With thousands of devotees expected to gather along the four main routes, police said the traffic restrictions and procession-related regulations were aimed at ensuring the immersion procession moves safely while limiting prolonged stoppages and traffic congestion.​

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