Two die as bike hits truck on old Pune-Mumbai highway

Two on bike die in an accident near Premier Plaza Big Bazar on the old Pune-Mumbai highway in Pimpri on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as Chatraram Ramji Chaudhari, 45, of Ravet and Achalram Durgaji Chaudhari, 50, of Chinchwad. The relatives were heading towards Pimpri in the bike when the two-wheeler slipped and they came under the rear wheels of a multi-axle truck running in front of them at around 10:22 pm.

(REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the Pimpri police, both the vehicles were going towards Mumbai from Pune.

A legal notice has been issued to the truck driver Rameshwar Tulshiram Jadhav, 23, from Nashik.

A case has been registered against the truck driver under Sections 304 a (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 184, 119/177 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

