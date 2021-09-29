Two dupe man of 3 lakh in currency exchange deal in Pune

PUNE: A 28-year-old man lost ₹3 lakh to a person who allegedly offered him currency of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at a cheaper cost. The police are looking for two suspects in the case.

The complainant met the accused at a tea shop in Wagholi and made the exchange in Yerawada. While the complainant handed him ₹3,35,000 in cash, in return he received washing soap wrapped in a fabric that looked like currency notes wrapped in handkerchief.

“The accused visited a popular tea shop in Wagholi and asked a random man to look up at the cost of a dirham that he had brought with him. The complainant heard it and searched online for the dirham rate and found that he could earn money from it. So, he asked the accused to meet him later on that day in Yerawada,” said sub-inspector Kiran Varaal of Lonikand police station where the case was registered.

The man to whom the accused showed the foreign currency at the tea shop is also suspected to be an accomplice in the case.

A case under Section 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the two men.

Another similar case was registered in Kondhwa where a 28-year-old man and his friend were duped of ₹2 lakh by a person who offered him the UAE currency at a cheaper rate.

The theft happened in Sainagar area along Upper Kondhwa road in Pune on September 16 between 7:30pm and 8pm, according to the police. The complainant and his friend lost a total of ₹2,01,000 in the process.

In the Kondhwa case, the accused had met with the victims through a driver who worked for the complainant’s friend.