Home / Cities / Pune News / Two electrocuted by illegal ‘live’ wire in Kamshet
pune news

Two electrocuted by illegal ‘live’ wire in Kamshet

Published on Oct 06, 2021 01:47 AM IST
Two people, including a minor boy, were electrocuted to death in Kamshet on Tuesday. (HT (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE))
By HTC

PUNE Two people, including a minor boy, were electrocuted to death in Kamshet on Tuesday. The two were looking for a bull from the neighbourhood that had gone astray when they came in contact with a ‘live’ wire installed around a field in Uksan Mala village of Kamshet, Pune.

The two were identified as Avinash Khomaji Bagad (16) and Ravindra Sitaram Bagad (23), both residents of the same village.

“They were part of a group of six-eight people looking for a bull that had managed to cut itself loose and had gone astray. This is what the locals are telling us. The lines were definitely illegal. This method is used to electrocute animals that try to enter the fields and destroy crops,” said senior police inspector Sanjay Jagtap of Kamshet police station.

The Pune rural police are in the process of booking the person who had installed the wire against the law that prevents illegal extensions to electricity lines.

The incident happened one week after four people were taken into custody in a case registered at Paud police station for causing death of another man in the same way.

The deceased was identified as Vithoba Pandhurang Sathe (65), a resident of Bhalgudi village in Mulshi and was a farmer by profession.

Sathe was electrocuted to death by the ‘live’ wire fencing on his neighbour’s paddy field.

