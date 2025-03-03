Two FIRs lodged in separate cheating instances during ongoing HSC & SSC exams

While the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) class 12 and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) class 10 board exams are currently underway in Maharashtra and the government is striving to conduct the exams in a copy-free environment, two first information reports (FIRs) have been lodged on Saturday in separate instances of mass copying in the state. According to the board, an employee at the exam centre was found clicking a photograph of the SSC class 10 English paper at around 11.30 am on the day of the examination on Saturday. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

In one instance, no sooner did a squad led by secondary education officer Ashwini Latkar pay an unexpected visit to Kalpataru Junior College in Nimgaon, Vaijapur taluka, during the HSC class 12 Biology examination on Saturday, it found that the students had thrown copies outside the exam hall which included exam-related materials, guides, Spark guides and micro-Xerox copies. Following this, the education department filed criminal charges against the principal of the institution, centre supervisor and 15 other invigilators.

Latkar said, “Given that the students are supposed to be thoroughly checked before being allowed into the exam hall, the presence of such a large number of copies raises serious questions. The education department has begun the process of taking action against the negligent inspection of students. A case has been filed against the institution’s president, secretary, centre supervisor and invigilators in this matter.”

In another instance, there was an attempt to make viral a photo of the SSC class 10 English paper taken using a mobile phone from an exam centre at Barwa in Lakhandur taluka of Bhandara district. Fortunately, the paper did not go viral even as the accused is absconding. While a police case has been registered against the centre head and supervisor, with further action being taken.

According to the board, an employee at the exam centre was found clicking a photograph of the SSC class 10 English paper at around 11.30 am on the day of the examination on Saturday. The information reached the board officials. Group education officer of Lakhandur, Tattvraj Ambade, said, “Following this, the local surveillance team was informed, and they reached the Barwa centre in 10 minutes. The team confirmed that the incident was true. By the time the team arrived however, the accused employee who had attempted to click the photo and make it viral had already fled the centre. The local education department has informed that a case has been filed against the centre head and the supervisor in this matter.”

Ambade filed a complaint at the Dighori (Mothi) police station based on which a case was registered late evening against the principal of Mahatma Gandhi School in Barwa, Vishal Phule; assistant teacher, Deepak Dayaram Meshram; and a mobile owner named Mayur Tembhre from Gondia. According to the complaint, the trio conspired and tried to make the question paper viral on WhatsApp between 10.45 and 11.30 am.

Several instances of copying have come to light during the ongoing board exams, especially the HSC class 12 exams. As per statistics shared by the board, a total 168 cases of cheating have been registered till date during the HSC class 12 board exams as compared to a total 248 cases of cheating registered during the entire HSC class 12 board exams last year. This year, the HSC exams started on February 11 and will go on till March 11 in all streams.