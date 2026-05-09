...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Two held for chain-snatching, theft at preacher’s daughter’s wedding in Ahilyanagar

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde, cabinet minister Chhagan Bhujbal, MLAs and MPs attended the event.

Published on: May 09, 2026 06:48 am IST
By Shrinivas Deshpande
Advertisement

Pune: The Ahilyanagar police on Friday have arrested two persons in connection with a chain-snatching incident reported during the wedding celebrations of the daughter of renowned preacher Indurikar Maharaj. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde, cabinet minister Chhagan Bhujbal, MLAs and MPs attended the event.

Two held for chain-snatching, theft at preacher’s daughter’s wedding in Ahilyanagar

The incident took place on May 2 during a flag-hoisting programme organised at the wedding venue, where an unidentified accused allegedly snatched around 60 grams of gold jewellery from the complainant. Following the complaint, a case was registered at Sangamner City Police Station under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023.

According to the police, three complaints of theft have been received till date from guests who attended the function.

During the investigation, the crime branch received information that history-sheeter Sagar Suresh Kamble from Shrirampur and his associates were involved in the theft and were planning to meet near Mammadapur Phata to divide the stolen ornaments. The police laid a trap and detained two suspects, identified as Sagar Suresh Kamble, 32, and Babalu alias Abdul Ibrahim Pinjari, 36, from Shrirampur in Ahilyanagar district.

 
pune gold jewellery
Home / Cities / Pune / Two held for chain-snatching, theft at preacher’s daughter’s wedding in Ahilyanagar
Home / Cities / Pune / Two held for chain-snatching, theft at preacher’s daughter’s wedding in Ahilyanagar
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.