Pune: The Ahilyanagar police on Friday have arrested two persons in connection with a chain-snatching incident reported during the wedding celebrations of the daughter of renowned preacher Indurikar Maharaj. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde, cabinet minister Chhagan Bhujbal, MLAs and MPs attended the event.

Two held for chain-snatching, theft at preacher’s daughter’s wedding in Ahilyanagar

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The incident took place on May 2 during a flag-hoisting programme organised at the wedding venue, where an unidentified accused allegedly snatched around 60 grams of gold jewellery from the complainant. Following the complaint, a case was registered at Sangamner City Police Station under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023.

According to the police, three complaints of theft have been received till date from guests who attended the function.

During the investigation, the crime branch received information that history-sheeter Sagar Suresh Kamble from Shrirampur and his associates were involved in the theft and were planning to meet near Mammadapur Phata to divide the stolen ornaments. The police laid a trap and detained two suspects, identified as Sagar Suresh Kamble, 32, and Babalu alias Abdul Ibrahim Pinjari, 36, from Shrirampur in Ahilyanagar district.

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{{^usCountry}} The duo allegedly confessed to committing the crime along with two absconding associates identified as Atik Ayub alias Arif Sheikh and Sunny Vilas Dhokne. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The duo allegedly confessed to committing the crime along with two absconding associates identified as Atik Ayub alias Arif Sheikh and Sunny Vilas Dhokne. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Kirankumar Kabadi, senior inspector, Ahilyanagar Police Local Crime Branch, said, “Taking advantage of the crowd, the accused stole valuables from the guests who visited the event.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kirankumar Kabadi, senior inspector, Ahilyanagar Police Local Crime Branch, said, “Taking advantage of the crowd, the accused stole valuables from the guests who visited the event.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police recovered 11.5 grams of gold jewellery worth ₹1.49 lakh, two mobile phones worth ₹70,000 and a motorcycle valued at ₹70,000 from the accused. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police recovered 11.5 grams of gold jewellery worth ₹1.49 lakh, two mobile phones worth ₹70,000 and a motorcycle valued at ₹70,000 from the accused. {{/usCountry}}

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