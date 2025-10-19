Two held for house break-ins at upscale housing societies in Pimpri-Chinchwad

PUNE: The crime branch unit 2 of Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested two men, one from Rajasthan and the other from Madhya Pradesh, for their involvement in a series of house burglary cases targeting upscale residential societies.

The incident was reported on September 29 at Old Sangvi, from where they stole cash, gold ornaments, and other valuables, and the accused were arrested on October 8.

The accused have been identified as Anand Singh Parvat Singh Sardar, 22, from Dungarpur in Rajasthan, and Gurudeep Anand Singh Sigalikar, 20, from Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh. Search for one more accused involved in the case is underway.

Shivaji Pawar, deputy commissioner of police (crime), Pimpri-Chinchwad police, said, “The accused used to stay in the lodges in the city by submitting fake Aadhar cards. They used Google Maps to identify and select high-value homes before carrying out the break-ins.”

Arvind Pawar, senior police inspector at crime branch unit 2, said, “The accused are on record criminals and relatives. They also spent days together at Ratlam jail. After release, they carried out such thefts in Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra.”

They execute a house break-in in one state and escape to another state in their modus operandi so that police will face difficulty getting hold of them.