Two killed after tempo collides with truck on e-way
Two individuals died in a fatal accident on the Pune-Mumbai expressway near Khopoli. The tempo driver lost control, possibly due to fatigue, and collided with a truck. The driver of the other vehicle fled the scene. The bodies were taken for post-mortem examination and traffic was disrupted temporarily. Police are investigating the incident.
Two individuals lost their lives in a tragic accident on the Pune-Mumbai expressway near Khopoli on Friday, officials said.
The deceased were identified as Anil Gavit who was driving a tempo, and Aniket Borsa. Police said that a Mumbai-bound tempo collided with a truck in the early hours of Friday, wherein the tempo driver lost his life.
Preliminary investigations suggest that the accident might have been caused by the tempo driver succumbing to fatigue, leading to a loss of control. The driver of the unidentified vehicle involved in the collision fled the scene without reporting the incident.
Upon receiving information about the accident, Khopoli Police reached the location, and the bodies of the victims were subsequently transported to Khopoli Municipal Hospital for post-mortem examination.
The accident temporarily disrupted traffic on the Pune-Mumbai route, specifically near Khandala Ghat. Normalcy was restored after the affected tempo was lifted with the assistance of a crane.
Police are investigating to ascertain the details of the incident, including the actions leading up to the collision and the identity of the fleeing driver.