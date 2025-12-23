Two killed in blast at firecracker factory in Sangli

Two persons who sustained serious injuries in an explosion at a firecracker factory in Bhalwani village of Khanapur taluka in Sangli district on Monday died while undergoing treatment, police said. Police said Aftab was the son of the factory owner Manoor Mulla, and Amin was his relative and both worked in the firecracker factory. (HT)

The deceased have been identified as Aftab Manoor Mulla, 25, a resident of Bhalawani and Amin Umar Mull, 35, a resident of Chinchani in Kadegaon.

The blast led to extensive damage at the site and prompted an immediate response from local authorities.

Fire tenders from Vita fire station immediately rushed to the spot, and a fire dousing operation was undertaken. The injured persons were rushed to the hospital for treatment, but both succumbed to their injuries later, said police.

Dhananjay Phadatare, inspector at Vita police station, said, “The factory has an old license which was recently submitted at district administration for renewal. Prima facie, it seems that they have not renewed the license. But exact details came out only after a detailed investigation.”

Phadatare said, as of now, we have booked the owner of the firecracker unit under the relevant sections of the Explosives Act, 1884 and Explosive Substances Act, 1908. No arrest has been made in the case.