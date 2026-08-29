Two mandal office-bearers, DJ operators booked for laser-light violation in Kondhwa

Kondhwa police on Friday booked four people, including office-bearers of two local mandals and two DJ operators, for allegedly violating police restrictions on the use of laser-beam lights during Eid-e-Milad celebrations on Wednesday.

The accused allegedly used laser-beam lights during the procession and celebrations despite directions prohibiting their use. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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The accused are Umar Sheikh, chairman of HF Friends Circle Kamela Mandal, and DJ owner Ganpat Tukaram Kamthe of Narhe in one case; and Rahil Sayyd Mujawar, chairman of Zhulfikar Boys Mandal, and DJ owner Anwar Sheikh in the other.

According to police, the violations occurred at Kondhwa between noon and 1.30pm on August 26. The accused allegedly used laser-beam lights during the procession and celebrations despite directions prohibiting their use.

The restrictions were communicated through orders issued by the Pune Police commissioner’s office and the Special Branch on August 24. Police said the two mandals allegedly used the prohibited lighting at Kondhwa Kamela despite being aware of the directions. The mandal office-bearers, who were responsible for organising the respective programmes, and the DJ operators allegedly allowed or participated in the use of the lights.

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{{^usCountry}} Police personnel lodged complaints after allegedly finding the violations. Following verification, Kondhwa police registered the two cases at around 8.14pm and 8.20pm on August 28, respectively. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police personnel lodged complaints after allegedly finding the violations. Following verification, Kondhwa police registered the two cases at around 8.14pm and 8.20pm on August 28, respectively. {{/usCountry}}

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The accused have been booked under Sections 223 and 270 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with Sections 36 and 134 of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951.

Police said the action was taken for allegedly disobeying restrictions imposed through official orders and for conduct that could potentially affect public safety and order.

No arrests have been mentioned in the case documents so far. Police are conducting further investigation into the circumstances of the alleged violations and the roles of the organisers and DJ operators.​