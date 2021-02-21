U-16 championship series tennis: Pune’s Adkar takes double crown in Ahmedabad

PUNE Overcoming her nervousness of the initial rounds, Pune’s Asmi Adkar clinched a double crown at the under-16 championship series tennis tournament at the Altevol–Alexander Waske Tennis University, Ahmedabad.

Adkar defeated Priyanka Rana 1-6, 6-2, 6-4 in the singles and then, partnering Avani Chitale in the doubles, overcame Priyanshi Chauhan and Aarushi Raval, 6-1, 6-0.

For 13 year-old Asmi Adakar, it is not only about developing her physical strength, but focusing on improving her mental aspects and maintaining a balance between both.

“I was nervous when I started the tournament as it was the first tournament after a year. I took time to get into a rhythm, but after that, the other rounds were easy,” said Adkar.

In the following matches, Adkar delivered a flawless performance as first she defeated Avani Chitale 6-3, 6-2, followed by another straight sets victory 6-0, 6-0 against Akanksha Agnihotri 6-0, 6-0 in the quarter- finals.

“I was back to playing my routine tennis, all the shots were coming good and confidence helped me while playing doubles as well,” added Adkar.

In the semifinal, Adkar defeated Sakshi Thakkar 6-1, 6-2.

“After going down in the first set, I told myself to focus on one point at a time and it helped me to close the match with winning the next two sets,” added Adkar, about her performance in the finals.

Playing tennis since the age of seven, Adkar doesn’t mind playing singles and doubles in tandem.

“You learn many things while playing doubles and it helps to improve your game control in singles as well,” added Adkar, who trains at Bounce Tennis Academy under the coach Kedar Shah.

With her elder sister Vaishnavi Adkar also a tennis player, it helps her learn about the game.

“Her experience helps me to understand how to handle crunch situations during matches,” added Adkar who will now focus on playing more higher-age category tournaments.

Results: Singles

First round: bt Swara Katkar 6-7 (2-7), 6-0, 6-0

Pre quarter-final: bt Avani Chitale 6-3, 6-2

Quarterfinal: bt Akanksha Agnihotri 6-0, 6-0

Semifinal: bt Sakshi Thakkar 6-1, 6-2

Final: bt Priyanka Rana 1-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Doubles (Partnering Avani Chitale)

Pre quarter-final: bt Ishani Pandey and Naiara Bhatia 6-0, 6-0

Quarterfinal: bt Sakshi Thakkar and Sayali Thakkar 3-6, 6-0, 10-8

Semifinal: bt Swara Katkar and Jennika Jaison 6-1, 6-3

Final: bt Priyanshi Chauhan and Aarushi Raval 6-1, 6-0