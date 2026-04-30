Uddhav names Danve for council poll; ‘betrayed’ Cong to contest

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will not seek re-election to the state legislative council during the upcoming biennial poll. Instead, in a surprise move on Wednesday, Thackeray fielded senior party leader Ambadas Danve for the election. MLC Ambadas Danve (Facebook Image)

The move has blindsided the Congress, the Sena (UBT)’s ally in the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition. The Congress had offered conditional support, saying it would not field a candidate of its own provided the Sena (UBT) fielded Thackeray for the lone seat the opposition will be contesting.

Betrayed at not being consulted on the move, the Congress now says it will announce its own candidate for the election, even though Danve’s victory is a foregone conclusion as the Sena (UBT) has the numbers it needs.

“A name will be finalised after discussing it with the party leadership,” said state Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal on Wednesday. The last day for filing nominations is Thursday, April 30.

The May 12 biennial election to the legislative council will fill nine vacant seats an equal number of members is retiring. The ruling Mahayuti alliance will be contesting eight seats, while the opposition MVA is assured of winning just one, based on the respective strengths of the parties in the state legislative assembly. Since Thackeray’s term in the council was coming to an end, and the Sena (UBT) has the highest number of MLAs in the MVA (20), the party staked its claim to the seat.

The third major MVA ally, the NCP (SP), is unconditionally supporting the Sena (UBT) as a quid pro quo for the latter’s support to party chief Sharad Pawar’s candidature in the Rajya Sabha last month. The Congress had agreed to back the Sena (UBT) only if Thackeray sought re-election.

Insiders say Thackeray had offered no assurances but it was assumed that Thackeray would seek another term. However, the Sena (UBT) offered subtle clues to a possible shift. Party MP Sanjay Raut last week said the election would be unopposed only if Thackeray was the MVA candidate; else, there could be cross-voting by some MLAs. Then, on Tuesday, Sena (UBT) secretary Milind Narvekar tweeted that the chances of Thackeray contesting were “99%”.

Setting all speculation to rest on Wednesday was Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray. He announced, “Party chief Uddhav Thackeray has decided that Ambadas Danve will be the candidate for legislative council election. He would be the candidate of the MVA.”

The Sena (UBT)’s decision has now forced the Congress’s hand. Senior party leaders will meet on Thursday morning to decide on a candidate for the May 12 election. Frontrunners are former minister and Congress Working Committee member Arif Naseem Khan, party spokesperson Sachin Sawant and former MLC Rajesh Rathod, among others. “Senior leader Balasaheb Thorat is abroad, or else his name would have been in the list,” said another leader.

The sudden turn of events has left the state Congress leadership feeling bitter. First, the party had relinquished its claim during the Rajya Sabha polls in favour of NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar. Now it feels Thackeray has let them down.

As a result, the Congress believes it should be the opposition party contesting the legislative council poll. In fact, Sapkal met Thackeray last Thursday and urged him to contest the election. He also said the Congress would field its own candidate if Thackeray did not run.

Sena (UBT) confident of win

On Danve’s candidature, Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said, “Danve has put up a good performance in Marathwada. That is why Thackeray, instead of re-nominating himself, chose a Shiv Sainik working on ground. Danve is the MVA candidate and ultimately the Congress will support the Danve.”

A Sena (UBT) insider said, “Danve is a Maratha face from Marathwada with connections to both farmers and the industrial sector in the region. He also served as leader of the opposition until the monsoon session of 2025. The party needs an aggressive person in the council, who can also provide leadership in the larger region. Danve checks all the boxes.”

Whether or not the Congress fields a candidate, the Sena (UBT) has the numbers for a win. “We need 29 votes to get Danve elected and together with our allies, we have 46 votes,” said a senior party leader. Should the Congress not support the Sena (UBT), Danve will still win as he will secure 20 votes from his party and 10 form the NCP (SP).

Thackeray, due to retire after a six-year tenure in the council, had vaguely indicated that he may not run again, in his farewell speech in the legislative council during the budget session. “I came to this house because the situation demanded it, and now I am going.” he had said.

A party insider added, “Thackeray entered the council in 2020 because the MVA was formed in 2019 under his chief ministership. It was mandatory for him to be elected to the assembly or council to continue as chief minister. Now he has no such political compulsions.”

Danve’s candidature has upset Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare, who was hoping to be fielded. She expressed her displeasure by sharing a video of Thackeray with her, and posted on X. “I sacrifice the post of legislator or MP a hundred times for you.”