Ukraine-returned medical students look for other career options

Pune: It has been difficult for thousands of medical students who have returned from Ukraine amid war with Russia since the last few months. The central government’s affidavit to the Supreme Court stating that the law does not allow undergraduate students, who fled Ukraine, to be accommodated in Indian medical colleges has added to their worries.

Now, many plan to quit their medical studies as they cannot afford to complete their course in India.

“I joined first year of MBBS in Ukraine last year and the war forced us to return to India. As medical studies in Ukraine is cheaper that Indian private colleges, many from mostly rural areas go to Ukraine, Russia or other nearby countries. I have left with no option but to take admission in some other stream if I fail to get admission in India,” said Shantanu Chavan, a student from Baramati.

Post the affidavit submitted by the central government in the Supreme Court, the apex court will hold the next hearing on September 23. It is hearing a batch of petitions filed by medical students who returned from Ukraine.

Of the more than 22,000 Indians, including students stuck in Ukraine, who have been evacuated under the operation Ganga, about 2,500 students are from Maharashtra.

Another student Reshma Gugale said, “I had taken an education loan of ₹15 lakh for my two-year medical course in Ukraine. Now, no one is ready to help us and the Centre’s recent stand has left me to look for other career options.”