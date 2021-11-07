Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UK's Wellington college to open its first school in Pune: Report

Wellington College International (WCI) Pune will be a coeducational day and boarding school for ages 2-18 years with a student strength of around 800.
Published on Nov 07, 2021 07:50 PM IST
PTI | , Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The UK's Wellington College International will open its first school in Pune, according to officials. The college had last month announced its partnership with India's Unison Group to open premium schools in India.

"The long-term strategy is to open a group of schools across India. The first school will open in Pune (opening 2023) and a second to be confirmed soon. We are looking to grow the number of schools, but at a pace where we can ensure the quality and exclusivity (rather than quantity) of provision," said Anuj Aggarwal, co-founder, Unison Education Foundation.

"Wellington College International Pune will provide an alternative to the current schools in Pune. Wellington's focus will be on delivering all-round excellence," Aggarwal said.

WCI is a leading international schools’ group. It is a subsidiary of the Wellington College, founded under the British Royal Charter in 1853, and a leading UK day and boarding school.

There are currently six schools in the WCI family of schools with two partners in China and Thailand serving over 5,000 students.

The Unison Group provides education in India with four educational institutions in Dehradun and Delhi NCR, including Unison World School, one of India's leading girls boarding schools. 

