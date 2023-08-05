Union HM Amit Shah to visit city today

PUNE: During his two-day visit to Pune starting Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the cooperative department programme at the Ramkrishna More auditorium in the city, where Maharashtra deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar will also remain present. The BJP strongman will later attend an event to launch the portal of the union register office. Apart from that, he’s also scheduled to attend a programme by the sugar federation.

Sources said that Shah plans to meet senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders from the city to take a review of Lok Sabha election preparedness. (HT PHOTO)

