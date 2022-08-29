University chowk flyover work to begin in September, alternate traffic plan ready
Four grade separators, too, have been proposed along this stretch to streamline the traffic on ground
While work on the double-decker flyover at University chowk will start after the ten-day Ganesh festival, four grade separators, too, have been proposed along this stretch to streamline the traffic on ground.
Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) metropolitan commissioner Rahul Mahiwal, and Tata Projects’ Alok Kapoor elaborated on the traffic plan at University chowk on Monday.
Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “We have proposed four grade separators on Ganesh Khind road for keeping the traffic smooth. We will check whether the work on grade separators should be carried out along with the work on the metro or later by considering the actual traffic situation on ground.”
PMRDA officer Vivek Kharwadkar said, “After the Ganesh festival, Tata Projects will start work at the busy University chowk. The movement of traffic has already been planned and some alternative roads have been identified. The entire alternative plan will be executed phase-wise along with the metro work.”
A Tata Projects’ official said, “All authorities have approved the flyover and the traffic plan at University chowk. We have already started the work from the e-Square side. First, we will carry out the pier work up to the metro level. As per technical standards, the work will be completed first up to the metro level and later, the flyover work will be started. We have fixed the timeline for either works at University chowk. As per our plans, piling work will start in September and the work will be completed by November 2024. The barricades on roads will be removed by January 2024.”
A PMRDA official said, “As per the alternative traffic plan, we have proposed alternative routes such as opening of the millennium entry gate and entry restricted at the exit gate, and rotary traffic at the Abhimanshree diversion and Vaikuntha Mehta road diversion. The PMRDA has already built one road on rural police land which will go towards Baner. This road will open once the flyover work progresses.”
According to Tata Projects’ officers, the sequence of construction activity at the site will be as follows: barricading and traffic diversion, utility identification and diversions, segment piling, segment piling up to the flyover and metro level, superstructure like the viaduct segment erection, deck slab, ramps of flyover, and pavement laying of flyover.
Flyover features
-Double decker flyover length -881 metre (6 lanes)
- Aundh side ramp - 260 metre (2 lanes)
-Baner side ramp - 140 metre (4 lanes)
- Pashan side ramp - 135 metre(2 lanes)
- Ganeshkhind side ramp - 130 metre (6 lanes)
- Grade separators - 4 from University chowk to Sancheti hospital stretch
- Flyover and metro work start date- September -2022
-Flyover and metro work end date- November 2024
Jammu Bar body holds protests, AAP extends support
Members of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association on Monday held demonstrations against the government and burnt tyres to press for a shutdown in support of their demand for a multi-purpose building complex to house all tribunals, registration offices and commissions here. The Aam Aadmi Party also took out a rally in support of the lawyers. The Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Traders' Federation, and Retailers' Association also extended their support.
J&K saw highest number of cases registered under UAPA in 2021: NCRB report
The highest number of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) cases under the 'special and local laws' in the country were filed in Jammu and Kashmir in 2021, the latest report by National Crime Records Bureau has revealed. Though the highest rioting cases in the country were recorded in the state of Maharashtra with 8,709 incidents involving 9,635 persons. There were also 781 cases of offences against public tranquillity involving 867 persons.
HP: Kangra’s Shahpur gets development projects worth ₹77 crore
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of development projects worth ₹77.66 crore in Shahpur assembly segment of Kangra district. “Perhaps, they have forgotten that it was Narendra Modi who granted ₹800 crore as a special central assistance to the state,” said Thakur, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a special affection for the state. The chief minister also flagged off two fire tenders for Shahpur substation.
Kurukshetra University inks pact with United Nations WFP
The United Nations World Food Programme and the Kurukshetra University have signed a letter of understanding for partnering on research and advocacy on gender, climate change, and nutrition issues, said a spokesperson of the university. In his address vice-chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said, “We are very excited about this partnership between the World Food Programme and Kurukshetra University as this strategic knowledge collaboration will help contribute towards addressing challenges around access to food and nutrition insecurity.”
Farmers stage protest, accuse Haryana government of not fulfilling promise
Hundreds of farmers associated with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Monday held a protest at Karnal accusing the Haryana government of not fulfilling its promise of withdrawing the cases registered against the farmers during the farm agitation last year. SKM leaders Darshan Pal added that they will take up this issue at the national meeting of the SKM in Delhi on September 4.
