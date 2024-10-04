Unrest within BJP as candidates eager to contest assembly polls attack sitting MLAs

PUNE: With the assembly elections drawing near, conflicts are emerging within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at Khadakwasla, Kothrud and Parvati as candidates eager to contest the polls are publicly levelling allegations at the sitting MLAs. Conflicts emerging within BJP at Khadakwasla, Kothrud and Parvati as candidates eager to contest assembly polls are publicly levelling allegations at sitting MLAs. (REUTERS (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

A case in point is Amol Balwadkar who is eager to contest the assembly elections from Kothrud. In a press conference held on Thursday, Balwadkar took potshots at minister Chandrakant Patil saying, “As I am willing to contest the elections, our leader Patil is cornering me. Patil gave instructions to other office-bearers not to attend any of my programmes. Owing to pressure, no one is attending my programmes…”

“I believe in my party but my grouse is against Patil. I wrote an email to our senior leaders Patil, Raosaheb Danve and Murlidhar Mohol putting everything in perspective. As a senior leader, Patil should be friendly and should attend my programmes. Instead, he is cornering me and threatening other leaders against attending my programmes. I hope that the senior leaders of the party will think about this as I am getting a good response from the citizens. The voters have decided to make me the MLA from Kothrud,” Balwadkar said.

The situation is no different in the Parvati and Khadakwasla assembly constituencies. In Khadakwasla, Prassana Jagtap and Dilip Vede-Patil who are eager to contest the assembly polls are openly levelling allegations at three-term BJP MLA Bhimrao Tapkir. Two days ago, the BJP held a meeting with party leaders, sending MP Dhananjay Mahadik for review purposes.

Jagtap said, “Mahadik came for review but Tapkir ensured that we did not get the message. Tapkir invited all his supporters to the meeting and put pressure on Mahadik for a ticket. When we came to know about this, I reached the spot and requested that I be allowed to speak but Tapkir refused permission.”

Tapkir, who has represented the Khadakwasla assembly constituency three times, is aspiring for a fourth term due to which other candidates eager to contest the polls are attacking him and demanding that they be given a chance instead.