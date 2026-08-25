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MH-12 runs out; Pune gets MH-61 vehicle registration series

Pune’s long-familiar MH-12 vehicle registration identity is set to give way to MH-61 for new vehicle registrations, following a formal order issued by the Regional Transport Office (RTO) on Tuesday

Published on: Aug 25, 2026, 23:06:58 IST
By HT Correspondent
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Pune: Pune’s long-familiar MH-12 vehicle registration identity is set to give way to MH-61 for new vehicle registrations, following a formal order issued by the Regional Transport Office (RTO) on Tuesday. The move will apply to both four-wheelers and two-wheelers.

Pune’s long-familiar MH-12 vehicle registration identity is set to give way to MH-61 for new vehicle registrations, following a formal order issued by the Regional Transport Office (RTO) on Tuesday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Pune’s long-familiar MH-12 vehicle registration identity is set to give way to MH-61 for new vehicle registrations, following a formal order issued by the Regional Transport Office (RTO) on Tuesday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The order issued by Archana Gayakwad, regional transport officer, Pune, states that “all vehicle registration series under the MH-12 code have been exhausted” and that the government has permitted the Pune RTO to start a new office code, MH-61, for fresh registrations.

For four-wheelers, the new series will begin with MH-61 A 0001. The RTO has also issued a separate order for two-wheelers under the MH-61 code.

The latest order also lays down the procedure for allotment of attractive or preferred registration numbers under the new series. Applications for four-wheeler numbers will be accepted on August 27 from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm, while the auction for numbers attracting multiple applications will be held on August 28 from 3 pm to 4:15 pm at Sahakar Sabhagruh.

Authorities have indicated that the proposed alphanumeric MH-12 format could eventually allow Pune to retain its traditional code once the technical and regulatory process is completed.

 
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