MH-12 runs out; Pune gets MH-61 vehicle registration series

Pune: Pune’s long-familiar MH-12 vehicle registration identity is set to give way to MH-61 for new vehicle registrations, following a formal order issued by the Regional Transport Office (RTO) on Tuesday. The move will apply to both four-wheelers and two-wheelers.

Pune’s long-familiar MH-12 vehicle registration identity is set to give way to MH-61 for new vehicle registrations, following a formal order issued by the Regional Transport Office (RTO) on Tuesday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

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The order issued by Archana Gayakwad, regional transport officer, Pune, states that “all vehicle registration series under the MH-12 code have been exhausted” and that the government has permitted the Pune RTO to start a new office code, MH-61, for fresh registrations.

For four-wheelers, the new series will begin with MH-61 A 0001. The RTO has also issued a separate order for two-wheelers under the MH-61 code.

The latest order also lays down the procedure for allotment of attractive or preferred registration numbers under the new series. Applications for four-wheeler numbers will be accepted on August 27 from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm, while the auction for numbers attracting multiple applications will be held on August 28 from 3 pm to 4:15 pm at Sahakar Sabhagruh.

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{{^usCountry}} The decision comes after efforts to retain the MH-12 identity ran into technical hurdles. The RTO had proposed extending the existing code through a new alphanumeric format, including MH-12 1A, but the proposed system will require additional time and central government approval before it can be implemented. Until then, MH-61 provides an immediate alternative and prevents disruption in vehicle registrations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The decision comes after efforts to retain the MH-12 identity ran into technical hurdles. The RTO had proposed extending the existing code through a new alphanumeric format, including MH-12 1A, but the proposed system will require additional time and central government approval before it can be implemented. Until then, MH-61 provides an immediate alternative and prevents disruption in vehicle registrations. {{/usCountry}}

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Authorities have indicated that the proposed alphanumeric MH-12 format could eventually allow Pune to retain its traditional code once the technical and regulatory process is completed.