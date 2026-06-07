Untreated water discharge triggers action in Hinjewadi

Several housing societies and companies in Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park, Hinjewadi, have come under scrutiny for allegedly discharging untreated sewage into stormwater drains, with inspections revealing that many sewage treatment plants (STPs) were either non-functional or not being operated.

The violations came to light during the ongoing pre-monsoon desilting and stormwater drain improvement works near the Dohler Company premises in Phase II of the IT Park. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In response, the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) have initiated action against violators and issued notices directing them to immediately stop the practice.

The violations came to light during the ongoing pre-monsoon desilting and stormwater drain improvement works near the Dohler Company premises in Phase II of the IT Park.

Officials found that several residential complexes and commercial establishments were releasing wastewater into stormwater channels instead of treating it through designated systems.

The issue has raised concerns ahead of the monsoon, particularly after waterlogging affected parts of the IT Park last year. MIDC has accelerated drainage improvement works to prevent a repeat of the flooding, but officials said the illegal discharge of sewage is hampering the effort.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said several workers have expressed reluctance to enter the drains due to the presence of contaminated water. The sewage is also reportedly flowing into agricultural lands within PMRDA limits, prompting complaints from farmers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said several workers have expressed reluctance to enter the drains due to the presence of contaminated water. The sewage is also reportedly flowing into agricultural lands within PMRDA limits, prompting complaints from farmers. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“Residential societies and companies are required to treat sewage before disposal. We have received complaints regarding the discharge of untreated wastewater into stormwater drains in the Hinjewadi IT Park area,” said Shivprasad Bagdi, chief engineer, PMRDA on Saturday.

MIDC executive engineer Rajendra Totla said that the violations were detected during stormwater drain works.

“A special drive has been launched to check the functioning of STPs across the IT Park. Strict action will be taken against violators,” said Babasaheb Kukade, regional officer, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB).

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}