Koyta attack on UPSC aspirant, three held

A Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirant was attacked with a koyta by three men at Tilak Road on Wednesday. Immediately after the incident, Vishrambaug police initiated a search operation and arrested three accused within hours, officials said.

One of the accused removed a koyta (sickle) and suddenly attacked the victim. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Accused have been identified as Aditya alias Adi Jivan Gaikwad (21), Sahil alias Blacki Shankar Waghmare (23) and Aniket alias Sangram Sarode (23) all residents of Amrapali Budhavihar, Panmala Vasahat Sinhagad Road.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at around 2:00 am near Shakti Sports shop on Tilak Road.

As per the complaint filed by Balaji Yallapa Arote (19) resident of Hatti Ganpati Chowk and hailing from Nanded, he was on his way home with his friends Kunal Subhash Shewale, Om Vilas Bhilare after completing studies at Ekakash study library. When they were near Shakti Sports shop, three unknown persons in an inebriated state, intercepted and abused them.

One of the accused removed a koyta (sickle) and suddenly attacked Arote. He managed to fled the spot. Arote who is a student of Second Year of the Bachelors of Arts at SP College Pune said, “We were on our way to our room when suddenly unknown people intercepted us and tried to attack on me.’’

Immediately after the incident, the aspirants immediately called the police and informed about the incident. According to complaint, police sub-inspector rank officer reached the spot and offered help to the victim.

Vitthal Dabade, senior police inspector at Vishrambaug police station said, “Without any reason to show dominance, accused attacked the complainant. Immediately after the incident, we initiated a search operation and arrested the accused within next four to five hours.’’

Dabade stated that the accused do not have a previous history of crime and were under the influence of alcohol. Investigation regarding from where and for what purpose, did they purchase a koyta is underway.

A case has been registered under sections of 307(attempt to murder), 341 (punishment for wrongfull restraint) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 4, 25 of the Arms Act and sections 37(1) (3),135 of the Maharashtra Police Adhiniyam.

