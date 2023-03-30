Vehicles torched amid clash between groups in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar: Police

A clash broke out between two groups in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar around Kiradpura area on Wednesday night resulting in torching of vehicles, police said.

The director general of police (DGP) has deployed additional forces including state reserve police force, riot control police and quick response force.

According to police, a brawl had broken out following a bike accident in the Kiradpura area around 11pm on Wednesday.

“In addition to the local police force of 3,500 in the city, four companies of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), and teams of riot control and quick response force were pressed into action to curb the swelling tension. We have been monitoring all 750 CCTV cameras to avoid any untoward incident. We have convened the peace committee meeting for dialogue with the people,” Astik Kumar Pandey, collector, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, told HT.

Pandey said the process of lodging an FIR (first information report) was underway.

“We have retrieved CCTV footage from the spot and the process of lodging the FIR is underway,” he added.

City police commissioner Nikhil Gupta has also sent out a warning to law violators.

