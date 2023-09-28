Vinchur APMC market to restart onion auction from today

Pune: The unity of 15 agricultural produce market committees (APMC) in Nashik district since September 20 over suspension of onion auction has broken with the onion traders and growers of Vinchur to reopen market from Thursday.

Meanwhile, the stalemate over protests by onion growers and traders continued on Tuesday as meetings with them by Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar failed to yield any result. (HT PHOTO)

Vinchur market is a sub-market committee of Lasalgaon APMC, the largest onion market in Asia.

Ashok Gaikwad, joint secretary, Vinchur market committee, said, “Onion auctions will resume on September 28. As it is Anant Chaturdashi, the onion and grain auction will be held from 8:30 am to 11 am and close for Ganesh immersion processions. The auction will be held as per normal timings from Friday onwards and farmers have already been informed through public notice.”

Narendra Wadhavane, secretary, Lasalgaon APMC, said, “The decision to hold auction is only taken by the Vinchur market committee.”

Meanwhile, the stalemate over protests by onion growers and traders continued on Tuesday as meetings with them by Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar failed to yield any result. The traders’ demands include scrapping of 40 per cent duty on onion exports instituted by the Centre in August.

Goyal will hold a meeting with onion traders in Delhi on September 29.

