Vishrantwadi RTO officials pass the buck of burnt vehicles to owners

A day after ten seized vehicles were gutted in a fire that broke out at Vishrantwadi Regional Transport Office (RTO) office premises, officials on Monday passed the responsibility of these vehicles on to the owners and caretakers by playing safe.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sanjeev Bhor, deputy regional transport officer, Pune RTO, said, “When we seize the vehicles, we clearly convey that the responsibility of vehicle belongs to the owner.”

Bhor further said that, as far as these damaged vehicles are concerned, we are in the process of collecting details of each vehicle, and thereafter we will convey further details.

“RTO official has filed a police complaint at the Yerawada police station and after the investigation, further course of action will be decided,” said Ajit Shinde, deputy RTO.

The incident took place on Sunday around 12:45 am in which a fire that broke out destroyed ten impounded vehicles, including buses and cars parked at the grounds of the Pune RTO in Vishrantwadi.

Immediately after the fire call, three fire tankers and two fire tenders from Yerawada, Naidu and Dhanori, fire stations rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control within 45 minutes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to fire brigade officials, the fire may have started with one vehicle and spread to other vehicles. However, the exact reason behind the fire will be ascertained only after a detailed investigation.