Vistadome coach on Pune-Mumbai route a hit among passengers

The Vistadome coach on the Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express has received an overwhelming response from passengers. According to the Railways, there was a 100 per cent response initially when the coach was launched on June 26 this year. In July, the Deccan Express had 95 % occupancy, and in August, it was 97 % and in September 92%.

Looking at the initial response to the train service, the Central Railway (CR) had added the Vistadome coach to Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen Superfast Express on August 15, 2021. Deccan Queen saw 92% occupancy in August and 79% in September.

Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officers (CPRO), Central Railways, said, “There is a huge demand for the Vistadome coach on Deccan Express and also Deccan Queen. Many passengers like to enjoy the panoramic view through the gallery.”

The officials also added that weekends see full occupancy, with Deccan Express offering 44 seats priced at ₹835 per seat and Deccan Queen offering 40 seats priced at ₹905 per seat.

Jaydeep Hinge, a passenger, said, “Features like toilet occupancy indicators, foldable trays in seats, charging point for each seat, curtains for windows, automatically operating doors, seat numbers and other important information in Braille is helpful. But the best part about this coach is the viewing gallery.”

Kaushik Lele, another passenger, said, “I liked the wide windows which give a panoramic view of the ghats through the coach.”

Alka Pathiyan, a passenger, said, “The timing of the Deccan Express is better for viewing the scenery which is the primary reason for the coach.”

Another passenger Pallavi Shirish said, “The rates are high, as compared to the distance and not suitable for a family of four to five members.”