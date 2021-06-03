Wadettiwar’s unlock announcement creates confusion in Pune, BJP slams government

Pune: Pune will be in level 4 of the Maharashtra government’s plan to unlock the state in five phases though from when and how the decision announced by relief and rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar is to be implemented led to confusion on Thursday.

As Wadettiwar’s announcement created confusion after the Chief Minister’s office (CMO) issued clarification saying decision is yet to be taken, his rejoinders only added to the muddle by evening.

To clear the confusion, local authorities in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and rural areas of the district had to clear the air saying there will not be any change in the current restrictions.

According to Wadettiwar’s afternoon announcement, Pune district along with Raigad fall in Level 4 category considering its positivity rate is above five per cent while the occupancy of the oxygenated beds is less. The positivity rate of PMC and PCMC limits is around seven per cent, compared 13.54 per cent in rural parts of the district. This led to confusion among many, including traders, who thought they may have to once again shut down their shops.

“I got a message about minister’s order from another trader saying Pune may face restrictions. I was scared,” said Leeladhar Mishra, a shopkeeper from Shivajinagar.

Currently, standalone non-essential shops are allowed to operate in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad between 7 am and 2 pm on weekdays while essential shops are allowed for the same hours throughout the week. However, in rural parts, only essential shops are functioning with the district administration planning to take review of the situation by June 10.

While announcing the unlocking process, Wadettiwar said that Pune district falls under Level 4 category in which positivity rate is between 10%-20% and the occupancy of oxygenated beds is more than 60% and hence the restrictions would continue. This premature announcement created confusion as it contradicted existing relaxations.

The opposition in Pune slammed the announcement made by the cabinet minister.

“There is clearly a lack of clarity about the unlocking policy in the state government. They have given rights to district level authorities without considering minor things. While defining a policy all the criteria should be taken into account without creating confusion amongst common people,” said Girish Bapat, Member of Parliament from Pune.

Siddharth Shirole, BJP legislator from Shivajinagar, criticised the MVA government. He emphasised that by this time the state government should have had a clear strategy for unlocking. “This is not the first time that unlock is taking place. So, over the period of a year, the state government should have thought about the proper and scientific method of unlock. Every decision has been creating confusion amongst people and business community,” said Shirole.