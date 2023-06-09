Wadgaonsheri, Kalyaninagar residents meet CP, state officials to curb noise pollution by nightclubs

Pune: A delegation of Team Swachh Kalyani Nagar (TSKN) and residents of Kalyaninagar and Wadgaonsheri, along with Wadgaonsheri MLA Sunil Tingre, recently met separately with the Pune police commissioner Retesh Kumaar and the additional municipal commissioners Ravindra Binwade and Vikas Dhakne to address sound pollution and nuisance issues caused by nightclubs and rooftop restaurants located near residential areas in Kalyaninagar and Mundhwa.

Citizens asked police to address sound pollution and nuisance issues caused by nightclubs and rooftop restaurants located near residential areas. (HT PHOTO)

The residents said that surge in traffic during peak and odd hours and illegal parking by clubgoers have posed safety hazards for the community.

Kumaar and deputy commissioner of police (DCP) crime Amol Zende assured the delegation of taking corrective steps, including increased surveillance of the areas to monitor noise levels and enforce traffic regulations.

The residents submitted a list of affected roads and areas and Binwade and Dhakne promised to work with the police department to patrol the spots during nights.

