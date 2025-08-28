Waiter arrested for murdering hotel owner

Police arrested a waiter for murdering the hotel owner late on Tuesday night following a dispute over money transactions. The incident was reported at the Peacock Family Garden Restaurant and Bar, located at Kondhwe Dhawade, Uttamnagar, at around 10:30 pm. Eyewitnesses told police that, after committing the crime, the accused continued to stay inside the hotel and did not attempt to flee. Later, he was taken into custody by the Kondhwa police. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to police, the deceased, identified as Santosh Sundar Shetti, 45, while the accused has been identified as Umesh Dilip Giri, 38.

Police investigation revealed that the accused was repeatedly asking for advance money. Shetti allegedly paid advance money twice, but later refused to do so.

On the day of the incident, Shetti was at the cash counter, where there were disputes between the accused and Shetti over the issue. After arguments, Giri allegedly went to the kitchen and returned with a knife, and attacked Shetti. Shetti collapsed on the spot and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

Police have registered a case of murder against the accused, and further investigation is underway.