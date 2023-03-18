Waive property tax on houses up to 500 sq ft: Congress

PUNE Congress on Saturday demanded to waive tax on residential properties up to 500 square feet. In Mumbai tax is already waived on such properties.

The Congress MLA from Kasba Peth asked, If Mumbai can do it what is the problem in Pune city? (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ravindra Dhangekar, MLA from Kasba Peth assembly constituency, said, “Like Mumbai, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) should waive off tax on small residential properties.”

Recently, while campaigning in Pune, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray raised the same issue. Thackeray had said, “Shiv Sena which is the ruling party in Mumbai has waived property tax for homes below 500 square feet, but in PMC more tax is being collected.”

Speaking on the 40 per cent tax rebate, Dhangekar said, “Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) discontinued the 40 per cent rebate in property tax. Now, the same government has promised to continue with the rebate and they are again taking credit.”

Dhangekar said, “The proposal for 40 per cent tax rebate was lying with the state government for almost a year. But after defeat in the Kasba Peth by-polls, they immediately took the decision.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dhangekar said, “Now we demand to waive tax on small homes. If Mumbai can do it what is the problem in Pune city?”

Dhangekar said, “I have also submitted a letter to the chief minister related to various problems faced by people living in old wadas in Pune city. They are facing problems related to redevelopment and repair. The government needs to come up with easy laws or schemes for such people.”