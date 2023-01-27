Wakad residents appeal PMRDA to relocate slums on open land next to society

The residents of Rhythm Housing Society, Wakad, have entreated the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) to relocate the slums that have come up on the open land next to the society. While the open land next to the society falls under the jurisdiction of the PMRDA, no action has been taken for the past five years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Abhijit Garad, secretary, Rhythm Housing Society, said, “The number of slum dwellings is increasing every year. Earlier, there were only 10 slum dwellings whereas now there are 80 such due to which we are facing inconvenience. We are regularly following-up with PMRDA and the Pimpri-Chinchwad New Town Development Authority but no serious action has been taken by the authorities.”

Since September 2022, the society members have met Shekhar Singh, PCMC commissioner; Bansi Gawali, former head of illegal construction (demolition), PMRDA; and Monika Singh, current head of illegal construction (demolition), PMRDA. Garad said, “The PMRDA first told us in September that they are waiting for the monsoon to get over and that they will take action after Dussehra. Then in October, we were told that the action will be taken after Diwali. In November, we were told that the action is delayed due to election duties of the Gujarat assembly elections and it is likely to be planned after the elections are over. Till date, no serious action has been taken; PMRDA only conducted a drone survey in which it found that the number of slum dwellings is increasing.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The society residents have threatened to stage a protest if rapid action is not taken.

Singh said, “The action has already been initiated by the PMRDA to vacate the land. The slum dwellers had asked us for one month. They also told us that they will vacate the space on their own. So on humanitarian grounds, we have given them one month. If the slum dwellers do not vacate the land, action will be taken against them as per the direction of the PMRDA commissioner. Once the land is vacant, we will build a compound wall to cover our land.”