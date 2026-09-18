Waqf Board cancels 2006 sale permission for Baner masjid land worth 1,200cr

The Maharashtra State Waqf Board has cancelled a 2006 permission to sell 7 hectares and 34 ares (about 18.14 acres) of land belonging to Baner Masjid, Waqf officials said on Thursday. The property is estimated to have a market value of ₹1,200 crore.

The Board also ordered cancellation of the no-objection certificate issued for the sale and directed revenue authorities to take consequential action in their records. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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The order was issued by Waqf Board chief executive officer Faiyyaz Khan on September 2.

The board also ordered cancellation of the registration of the institution under the name “The Baner Masjid, Baner”, holding that it had been registered contrary to the applicable procedure. It recognised the earlier institution, Udanshahwali Dargah Trust, Baner, and directed that its properties be registered with the Waqf Board.

The dispute centres on a September 29, 2006, order permitting the then trustees to sell the property for ₹9.51 lakh, with the transaction to be completed within 36 months.

The objections, raised by Hamid Khah, questioned the authority under which the permission was granted and alleged that the required Board resolution and two-thirds majority under the Waqf Act had not been obtained. The applicants also contended that the permission had lapsed before a sale deed was executed on October 31, 2009 (document No. 7100/2009).

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{{^usCountry}} The respondents disputed the allegations, claiming they were bona fide purchasers. They submitted that an advertisement seeking offers for alienation was published in a local newspaper in September 2005 and that the required procedure was subsequently followed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The respondents disputed the allegations, claiming they were bona fide purchasers. They submitted that an advertisement seeking offers for alienation was published in a local newspaper in September 2005 and that the required procedure was subsequently followed. {{/usCountry}}

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After considering the submissions, the Board passed the resolution on August 11, 2026, accepting Hamid’s objection application. It ordered cancellation of the Baner Masjid registration and held that the sale permission flowing from it “stood automatically cancelled and was void ab initio”.

The Board also ordered cancellation of the no-objection certificate issued for the sale and directed revenue authorities to take consequential action in their records.