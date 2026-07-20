Water discharge from new Pune-Shirdi Express raises hackles

Barely a month after union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off the Pune-Sainagar Shirdi Express amid much fanfare, passengers have raised concerns over the train’s maintenance after water was seen overflowing onto platform number 3 at Pune Junction Sunday morning. The incident occurred at around 6:55 am when the train was stationed at the platform before its departure. Water overflowed and spread across a section of the platform, leaving it wet and slippery, prompting passengers to question whether there was a leakage in any of the coaches.

Passengers present at the station said that the water continued to flow for a brief period, forcing commuters to carefully navigate the wet patch, luggage in tow. (HT)

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Passengers present at the station said that the water continued to flow for a brief period, forcing commuters to carefully navigate the wet patch, luggage in tow. Many urged the railway authorities to immediately inspect the coaches and ensure that such incidents do not recur, especially in a newly-introduced premium train.

Ganesh Pawar, a passenger waiting to board the train, said, “At 6:55 am on platform number 3 at Pune Junction, the Pune-Shirdi train was discharging clear water onto the platform, making it wet and slippery. Please inspect and fix this issue.”

Another passenger, Sanjay K, who was walking towards his coach, said, “I did not notice the water on the platform because it was clear, and I slipped while carrying my bag. Fortunately, I managed to regain my balance and escaped with minor bruises. If an elderly passenger or a child had slipped, the consequences could have been much more serious. The railway should ensure that water does not spill onto passenger platforms.”

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{{^usCountry}} Pune railway division spokesperson Hemant Kumar Behera said that there was no leakage from any coach. “This is not a leakage. The water seen on the platform is only occasional overflow from the coach water tank during the filling process. LHB coaches are designed in such a way that excess water flows out through the overflow pipe once the tank is full, and this may briefly reach the platform before stopping. Indian Railways is modifying the drainage arrangement in these coaches to prevent overflowing water from reaching the platform,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pune railway division spokesperson Hemant Kumar Behera said that there was no leakage from any coach. “This is not a leakage. The water seen on the platform is only occasional overflow from the coach water tank during the filling process. LHB coaches are designed in such a way that excess water flows out through the overflow pipe once the tank is full, and this may briefly reach the platform before stopping. Indian Railways is modifying the drainage arrangement in these coaches to prevent overflowing water from reaching the platform,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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While railway officials maintained that the water discharge is part of the coach’s design and not a maintenance defect, passengers argued that the overflow still creates a safety hazard on crowded platforms. They demanded that the proposed modification to the drainage system be expedited so that the overflow is diverted away from passenger areas, preventing slips and ensuring safer boarding conditions. The incident has once again highlighted the need to balance operational requirements with passenger safety, particularly in newly-launched train services that are expected to offer a better travel experience.

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