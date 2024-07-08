Water storage in Pune’s Khadakwasla cluster surpasses last year’s record

With Pune district receiving good rainfall in the ghats, especially in the dam catchment areas, water storage in the four dams under the Khadakwasla cluster as on July 7, 2024 was recorded as 6.50 thousand million cubic (TMC) or 22.29% as compared to 6.40 TMC or 21.94% on the same day last year. At the state level however, water storage till 8.30 am on July 7 was recorded as 24.83% which is about five per cent less than 29.65% at the corresponding time last year. As per the data, the Khadakwasla dam in the Bhima River basin reported the highest water storage at 50.63%. (HT FILE)

For the last three to four days, the ghat areas in Pune city have been receiving abundant rainfall. As per India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, areas such as Tamhini, Lonavala, Shirgaon, Ambone and Dawadi have received over 100 mm of rainfall in 24 hours between July 6 and 7. According to the IMD forecast, the ghat areas are expected to continue receiving good rainfall for at least a week. As per the data, the Khadakwasla dam in the Bhima River basin reported the highest water storage at 50.63%. The other dams under the Khadakwasla cluster include Panshet, Warasgaon and Temghar. In Bhama Askhed, the water storage was reported as 15.98% which was 30.93% over the corresponding period last year.

The irrigation department expects a further rise in water levels as rainfall is expected to continue in the dam catchment areas over the next few days. An irrigation department official said that they are closely monitoring the stock in dams and the rainfall in the catchment areas.

Konkan division records highest water storage in Maha

At 40.34%, the Konkan division recorded the highest water storage level in Maharashtra on July 7. Amaravati recorded the second-highest water storage level at 39.4% whereas the lowest water storage level was recorded in the Aurangabad division at 10.36%. In the Pune division, the water storage level was collectively recorded as 21.62% which is higher than last year’s 16.99%.

Yellow alert for Pune till July 11

Rainfall activity, particularly in Pune, is likely to continue till July 11. Hence, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for Pune. During this period, the ghat areas are likely to receive moderate to heavy category rainfall. In the city area, rainfall is likely to be in the light category. The city will experience a cloudy sky throughout the period, said Shilpa Apte, senior meteorologist, IMD Pune. Along with Pune, a yellow alert has been issued for the districts of Satara, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Sindhudurg and Kolhapur with light to moderate rainfall till July 11.