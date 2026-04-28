Water woes persist four days after PMC’s supply disruption

Seventy-two hours after a two-day water cut, many areas across the city are still facing low pressure and inadequate supply, even as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) says the situation has largely returned to normal.

Although initially planned as a one-day shutdown, the work extended into Friday, leaving many areas without water for nearly 48 hours. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The water supply was shut down last week on Thursday for maintenance work on the Khadakwasla pipeline network and treatment plants. Although initially planned as a one-day shutdown, the work extended into Friday, leaving many areas without water for nearly 48 hours.

While the PMC says supply is improving, residents in multiple localities report that it has yet to stabilise. Some areas are receiving water at very low pressure, while others are relying on private tankers to meet daily needs.

Nandkishore Jagtap, head of the PMC water supply department, said the shutdown was necessary to prevent larger issues. “Water supply was affected for two days, but the maintenance work was essential. Had the PMC delayed the repairs, the city could have faced a bigger crisis. Most areas are now receiving an adequate water supply, though tail-end localities may still face issues,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Residents, however, say problems persist. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Residents, however, say problems persist. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Ramesh Warule from Ambegaon said supply has remained weak since Thursday. “After there was no supply for two days, the system has still not stabilised. We are getting very little water,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ramesh Warule from Ambegaon said supply has remained weak since Thursday. “After there was no supply for two days, the system has still not stabilised. We are getting very little water,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In Narhe, residents near Abhinav College reported worsening shortages. “Our area has always received less water compared to others, but after this disruption, the shortage has become more severe,” said Sangeet Shinde. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Narhe, residents near Abhinav College reported worsening shortages. “Our area has always received less water compared to others, but after this disruption, the shortage has become more severe,” said Sangeet Shinde. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dr Sachin Shirsagar from Padmavati said the shortage is affecting small establishments. “We are not getting enough PMC water. My clinic has also been facing water scarcity since the water cut,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Sachin Shirsagar from Padmavati said the shortage is affecting small establishments. “We are not getting enough PMC water. My clinic has also been facing water scarcity since the water cut,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Kunal Shewale from Bavdhan said his housing society near the Bengaluru highway has relied on private tankers due to inconsistent supply. “We had to arrange tankers because regular supply has not fully resumed,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kunal Shewale from Bavdhan said his housing society near the Bengaluru highway has relied on private tankers due to inconsistent supply. “We had to arrange tankers because regular supply has not fully resumed,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Daily-wage workers say the disruption has affected their daily lives. Krishna Sharma, a carpenter from Warje, said, “We have been bringing water from other areas. It has become difficult to manage both work and household needs.”

Tanker operators reported a sharp rise in demand following the disruption and increasing summer temperatures, with many struggling to meet requests from residential areas.

The disruption comes amid already rising summer demand, with several peripheral and elevated areas frequently reporting unequal distribution and low-pressure supply.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON