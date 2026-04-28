...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Water woes persist four days after PMC’s supply disruption

The water supply was shut down last week on Thursday for maintenance work on the Khadakwasla pipeline network and treatment plants

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 03:20 am IST
By HT Correspondent
Advertisement

Seventy-two hours after a two-day water cut, many areas across the city are still facing low pressure and inadequate supply, even as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) says the situation has largely returned to normal.

Although initially planned as a one-day shutdown, the work extended into Friday, leaving many areas without water for nearly 48 hours. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT)

The water supply was shut down last week on Thursday for maintenance work on the Khadakwasla pipeline network and treatment plants. Although initially planned as a one-day shutdown, the work extended into Friday, leaving many areas without water for nearly 48 hours.

While the PMC says supply is improving, residents in multiple localities report that it has yet to stabilise. Some areas are receiving water at very low pressure, while others are relying on private tankers to meet daily needs.

Nandkishore Jagtap, head of the PMC water supply department, said the shutdown was necessary to prevent larger issues. “Water supply was affected for two days, but the maintenance work was essential. Had the PMC delayed the repairs, the city could have faced a bigger crisis. Most areas are now receiving an adequate water supply, though tail-end localities may still face issues,” he said.

Daily-wage workers say the disruption has affected their daily lives. Krishna Sharma, a carpenter from Warje, said, “We have been bringing water from other areas. It has become difficult to manage both work and household needs.”

Tanker operators reported a sharp rise in demand following the disruption and increasing summer temperatures, with many struggling to meet requests from residential areas.

The disruption comes amid already rising summer demand, with several peripheral and elevated areas frequently reporting unequal distribution and low-pressure supply.

 
water cut water supply
Home / Cities / Pune / Water woes persist four days after PMC’s supply disruption
Home / Cities / Pune / Water woes persist four days after PMC’s supply disruption
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.